EAGLS C-UAS assembly

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civilian contractors assemble components of the Electronic Advanced Ground Launcher System (EAGLS) on a Humvee in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2025. The EAGLS is an adaptable and cost-effective counter-unmanned aerial system designed to protect U.S. troops. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)