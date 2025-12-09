Civilian contractors assemble components of the Electronic Advanced Ground Launcher System (EAGLS) on a Humvee in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2025. The EAGLS is an adaptable and cost-effective counter-unmanned aerial system designed to protect U.S. troops. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)
|11.04.2025
|12.10.2025 02:31
|9433047
|251105-A-NG080-1432
|6144x4098
|3.77 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
This work, EAGLS C-UAS assembly [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.