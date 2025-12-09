EAGLS C-UAS assembly

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    Civilian contractors assemble components of the Electronic Advanced Ground Launcher System (EAGLS) on a Humvee in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2025. The EAGLS is an adaptable and cost-effective counter-unmanned aerial system designed to protect U.S. troops. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 02:31
    VIRIN: 251105-A-NG080-1403
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    ARCENT
    EAGLS
    C-UAS
    Counter drone
    U.S. Army
    CENTCOM

