Operation Christmas Drop 2025 Push Ceremony kicks off airlift missions

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander; Bruce Best, known at Operation Christmas Drop as “Brother Bruce,” and Aren Palik, vice president of the Federated States of Micronesia, push a bundle onto a Yokota Air Base C-130J Super Hercules during the OCD 25 push ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 8, 2025. OCD25, a multinational effort encompassing a single region, showcases complex logistical coordination and interagency collaboration. Visits from observers and distinguished guests show how participating nations combine to achieve an elaborate humanitarian airlift mission effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adasha Williams)