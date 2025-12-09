Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Christmas Drop 2025 Push Ceremony kicks off airlift missions [Image 10 of 11]

    Operation Christmas Drop 2025 Push Ceremony kicks off airlift missions

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams 

    36th Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander; Bruce Best, known at Operation Christmas Drop as “Brother Bruce,” and Aren Palik, vice president of the Federated States of Micronesia, push a bundle onto a Yokota Air Base C-130J Super Hercules during the OCD 25 push ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 8, 2025. OCD25, a multinational effort encompassing a single region, showcases complex logistical coordination and interagency collaboration. Visits from observers and distinguished guests show how participating nations combine to achieve an elaborate humanitarian airlift mission effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adasha Williams)

    TAGS

    Operation Christmas Drop
    humanitarian mission
    push ceremony
    Operation Christmas Drop 2025
    OCD25
    IndoPacific allies

