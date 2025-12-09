Operation Christmas Drop 2025 Push Ceremony kicks off airlift missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander; Bruce Best, known at Operation Christmas Drop as “Brother Bruce,” and Aren Palik, vice president of the Federated States of Micronesia, exits a Yokota Air Base C-130J Super Hercules during the OCD25 push ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 8, 2025. OCD25 continues to be an important annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adasha Williams)