From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander; Bruce Best, known at Operation Christmas Drop as “Brother Bruce,” and Aren Palik, vice president of the Federated States of Micronesia, exits a Yokota Air Base C-130J Super Hercules during the OCD25 push ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 8, 2025. OCD25 continues to be an important annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adasha Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 02:28
|Photo ID:
|9433045
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-SI550-1092
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2025 Push Ceremony kicks off airlift missions [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Adasha Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.