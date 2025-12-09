Operation Christmas Drop 2025 Push Ceremony kicks off airlift missions

From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Westrick, Operation Christmas Drop 2025 president, Capt. Jordan Paecht, OCD25 mission commander, and Bruce Best, known as “Brother Bruce,” pose for a group photo during the OCD25 push ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 8, 2025. The push ceremony officially kicked off the airdrop missions for OCD25, where each participating nation coordinated and delivered 270 bundles to 59 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau. Allied and partner cooperation on display strengthens multinational relationships, promotes deterrence and prosperity in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adasha Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 02:28
|Photo ID:
|9433043
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-SI550-1058
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
