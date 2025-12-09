Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Christmas Drop 2025 Push Ceremony kicks off airlift missions [Image 9 of 11]

    Operation Christmas Drop 2025 Push Ceremony kicks off airlift missions

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams 

    36th Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Westrick, Operation Christmas Drop 2025 president, Capt. Jordan Paecht, OCD25 mission commander, and Bruce Best, known as “Brother Bruce,” pose for a group photo during the OCD25 push ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 8, 2025. The push ceremony officially kicked off the airdrop missions for OCD25, where each participating nation coordinated and delivered 270 bundles to 59 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau. Allied and partner cooperation on display strengthens multinational relationships, promotes deterrence and prosperity in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adasha Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 02:28
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Operation Christmas Drop
    humanitarian mission
    push ceremony
    Operation Christmas Drop 2025
    OCD25
    IndoPacific allies

