Chief Nurse of the Air Force immerses with 374 MDG

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Medical Group pose for a photo with Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn Foster, 59th Medical Wing commander and Chief Nurse of the Air Force, and staff at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 26, 2025. The visit provided Foster a firsthand look at the 374 MDG’s TCCC program and how Airmen deliver lifesaving trauma care in austere or combat-like conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
