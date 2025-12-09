Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Nurse of the Air Force immerses with 374 MDG [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Nurse of the Air Force immerses with 374 MDG

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Medical Group pose for a photo with Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn Foster, 59th Medical Wing commander and Chief Nurse of the Air Force, and staff at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 26, 2025. The visit provided Foster a firsthand look at the 374 MDG’s TCCC program and how Airmen deliver lifesaving trauma care in austere or combat-like conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 01:24
    Photo ID: 9432996
    VIRIN: 251126-F-LX373-1488
    Resolution: 5246x3490
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Nurse of the Air Force immerses with 374 MDG [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Nurse of the Air Force immerses with 374 MDG
    Chief Nurse of the Air Force immerses with 374 MDG
    Chief Nurse of the Air Force immerses with 374 MDG
    Chief Nurse of the Air Force immerses with 374 MDG
    Chief Nurse of the Air Force immerses with 374 MDG
    Chief Nurse of the Air Force immerses with 374 MDG
    Chief Nurse of the Air Force immerses with 374 MDG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    374th Medical Group
    Readiness
    Immersion
    374 MDG
    Chief Nurse of the Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download