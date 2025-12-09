Chief Nurse of the Air Force immerses with 374 MDG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn Foster, 59th Medical Wing commander and Chief Nurse of the Air Force, speaks during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 26, 2025. The visit provided Foster a firsthand look at the 374 MDG’s tactical combat casualty care program and how Airmen deliver lifesaving trauma care in austere or combat-like conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)