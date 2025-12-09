Steel Knight 25: Greyhawks conduct ADGR, troop transport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, carry a fuel hose as part of an air-delivered ground refueling mission during exercise Steel Knight On San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 9, 2025. ADGR sustains both aviation and ground maneuver elements by delivering fuel to forward locations without reliance on established infrastructure, demonstrating how 3rd MAW enables the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to maintain momentum for distributed operations. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)