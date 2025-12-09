Steel Knight 25: Greyhawks conduct ADGR, troop transport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies during an air-delivered ground refueling and troop transport mission from San Clemente Island to a Helicopter Outlying Landing Field in support of exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 9, 2025. With its speed, range, and vertical lift capability, the Osprey allows aviation assets and ground forces to reposition quickly to forward locations while sustaining momentum and extending the reach of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in dynamic environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)