Steel Knight 25: Greyhawks conduct ADGR, troop transport

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Derek Levi, an MV-22B Osprey crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, sits in an Osprey assigned to VMM-161, following an air-delivered ground refueling and troop transport mission from San Clemente Island to a Helicopter Outlying Landing Field in support of exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 9, 2025. With its speed, range, and vertical lift capability, the Osprey allows aviation assets and ground forces to reposition quickly to forward locations while sustaining momentum and extending the reach of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in dynamic environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)