Operation Toy Drop 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Columbian Paratrooper packs a parachute following a jump during the Randy Oler Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 8, 2025. The training reinforced essential airborne skills and built camaraderie among paratroopers from across allied partner nations. OTD is an annual event, hosted by United States Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (USACAPOC (A)), in which service members have the opportunity to help kids in need of toys during the holiday season and earn foreign partner-nation wings. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)