Operation Toy Drop 2025

A U.S. Army Paratrooper packs a parachute following a jump during the Randy Oler Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 8, 2025. The jump is part of a long-standing tradition that blends airborne readiness with holiday-season community outreach. OTD is an annual event, hosted by United States Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (USACAPOC (A)), in which service members have the opportunity to help kids in need of toys during the holiday season and earn foreign partner-nation wings. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 19:58
|Photo ID:
|9432289
|VIRIN:
|251208-A-LB938-1215
|Resolution:
|3703x5554
|Size:
|10.63 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
