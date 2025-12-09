Operation Toy Drop 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Canadian Paratrooper packs a parachute following a jump during the Randy Oler Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 8, 2025. The event brought together U.S. and partner-nation forces to strengthen airborne proficiency and multinational cooperation. OTD is an annual event, hosted by United States Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (USACAPOC (A)), in which service members have the opportunity to help kids in need of toys during the holiday season and earn foreign partner-nation wings. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)