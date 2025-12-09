Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Toy Drop 2025 [Image 14 of 15]

    Operation Toy Drop 2025

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    A Canadian Paratrooper packs a parachute following a jump during the Randy Oler Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 8, 2025. The event brought together U.S. and partner-nation forces to strengthen airborne proficiency and multinational cooperation. OTD is an annual event, hosted by United States Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (USACAPOC (A)), in which service members have the opportunity to help kids in need of toys during the holiday season and earn foreign partner-nation wings. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)

    USACAPOC(A) USAR Jumpmaster “International Partners” Airborne “Operation Toy Drop” OTD25

