Multilateral IAMD Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2025 Day Four

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military servicemembers from all over the world participate in breakout and policy discussions during the Multilateral IAMD Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2025 (MISSILEPAC ’25), hosted by leaders from the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command at the held at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, located in Waikiki, Hawaii, December 3-5, 2025. MISSILEPAC’25 was an annual event that met at the intersection of policy, strategy, and tactical air and missile defense operations. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images edited and cropped to emphasize subjects.)