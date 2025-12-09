MISSILEPAC ‘25 Strengthens Integrated Air and Missile Defense Partnerships Across the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner | Military servicemembers from all over the world participate in breakout and policy...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner | Military servicemembers from all over the world participate in breakout and policy discussions during the Multilateral IAMD Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2025 (MISSILEPAC ’25), hosted by leaders from the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command at the held at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, located in Waikiki, Hawaii, December 3-5, 2025. MISSILEPAC’25 was an annual event that met at the intersection of policy, strategy, and tactical air and missile defense operations. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images edited and cropped to emphasize subjects.) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Military leaders, defense experts and regional partners from across the Indo-Pacific gathered for the Multilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defense Summit and Senior International Leader Event-Pacific 2025 (MISSILEPAC ‘25,) held Dec. 1–5, 2025, across multiple venues on Oahu. The week-long conference brought together Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) professionals to advance cooperation, expand shared capacity and strengthen regional deterrence in one of the world’s most dynamic security environments.

“The overall intent of the event was to grow the network of like-minded IAMD experts and stakeholders in the Indo-Pacific,” said Maj. Adam Other-Gee, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command’s Australian Army Liaison and G5/Plans Officer. “(We wanted to) identify opportunities for further allied IAMD integration and opportunities to expand allies and partners IAMD capacity and capability.” Hosted by the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), MISSILEPAC ‘25 included countries such as Australia, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Philippines, Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United Kingdom, and served as a key theater engagement between allies utilizing different scenarios, both tactical and strategical, to help coordinate interoperability and possible future defensive efforts. Building a Shared Vision for Indo-Pacific Air and Missile Defense

The conference opened Dec. 1–2 at the Aloha Conference Center, located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), where senior leaders and technical experts outlined current regional challenges and discussed the increasing complexity of the air and missile threat spectrum. Sessions emphasized the importance of synchronized planning, integrated sensor-to-shooter networks, and operational interoperability across all participating nations.

As one of the speakers at the conference, the 94th AAMDC Commanding General Brig. Gen. William Parker spoke about what he was looking for everyone to take from MISSILEPAC ‘25.

“In the strategic realm, we are here to make it look as tough for China and Russia as possible,” said Parker. “In my opinion, if we beat out the clock here, by 2027, we make it actually hard for China to do anything.”

Along with the allies and partners in attendance, participants also included representatives from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, joint service components, and Department of War agencies. Operational Dialogue at the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

On Dec. 3–4, discussions shifted to the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, located in Waikiki, where attendees examined strategic approaches to expanding IAMD capacity and capabilities across the region. Workshops and panel discussions explored opportunities for integrated planning, shared early warning systems, missile defense architecture development, and future technology integration.

The sessions also enabled partners to refine shared understanding of regional competitors, evolving threat trajectories, and combined deterrence strategies. “We were hoping that attendees would get understanding of the unique relationships, situation and capabilities across the INDOPACOM area of responsibility (AOR),” said Other-Gee. “Additionally, (we would like to) build a network of professionals from allied and partner forces to enhance capability and deterrence in the theatre for allied and partner forces.” A Continued Commitment to Regional Security

As the Indo-Pacific continues to face rapid technological advancements and increasingly sophisticated missile threats, MISSILEPAC ‘25 served as a vital forum for strengthening cooperation among nations dedicated to maintaining regional stability.

Throughout the week, participants reaffirmed their primary objectives:

Grow the network of IAMD experts and stakeholders across the Indo-Pacific

Identify opportunities for deeper Allied and Partner integration

Expand shared capacity and capability in air and missile defense

Increase understanding of regional threats and competitor capabilities

By the end of the conference, leaders from across the region expressed a unified commitment to advancing these priorities and expanding opportunities for future collaboration.

Strengthening Relationships at Fort Kamehameha

MISSILEPAC ‘25 concluded Dec. 5 at Fort Kamehameha with a Coast Artillery Remembrance Ceremony honoring the Air and Missile Defense Soldiers who defended Oahu during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. Servicemembers, key military leaders and family members gathered at the historic battle site to reflect on the legacy of coastal defense in the Pacific and its enduring connection to today’s integrated air and missile defense mission. “Thank you for continuing this tradition for it is so vitally important for remembering what happened here,” said U.S. Army Col. (R) John Hansen, a guest speaker at the event. “This command knows the importance of remembering, reflecting and learning. To learn valuable lessons of readiness, and perhaps more importantly, the lessons of diplomacy, interdependence and shared values to be wisely applied today.”

The location of the ceremony, formerly known as Fort Kamehameha, stands a single flagpole and small monument with a name plaque where the fort once stood. Participants and attendees of the ceremony gathered around the monument to remember those who served before them in service and protection of these united states. “December 7th is a day that we all remember but it’s not just one day of the year,” said Jessie Higa, a local U.S. military and Hawaiian historian and guest speaker at the event. “We always have to give thanks, Mahalo.” Following the ceremony, senior leaders signaled the official close of MISSILEPAC ‘25, reaffirming the collective commitment to strengthening multinational cooperation, advancing partner capacity, and enhancing combined readiness. About the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

As the Pacific’s premier theatre air defense command, the 94th AAMDC provides integrated air and missile defense through advanced technology, joint cooperation, and strategic deterrence. The unit safeguards the region against emerging aerial threats and supports readiness across a complex operational environment. The command is headquartered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.