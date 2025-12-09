Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multilateral IAMD Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2025 Day Four [Image 6 of 10]

    Multilateral IAMD Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2025 Day Four

    WAIKIKI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Military servicemembers from all over the world participate in breakout and policy discussions during the Multilateral IAMD Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2025 (MISSILEPAC ’25), hosted by leaders from the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command at the held at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, located in Waikiki, Hawaii, December 3-5, 2025. MISSILEPAC’25 was an annual event that met at the intersection of policy, strategy, and tactical air and missile defense operations. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images edited and cropped to emphasize subjects.)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 18:06
    Photo ID: 9432181
    VIRIN: 251204-A-EM105-4912
    Resolution: 5231x3487
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: WAIKIKI, HAWAII, US
    planning
    allies
    teamwork
    international
    conference
    Interoperability

