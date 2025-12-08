Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Service members spend time visiting residents at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., Dec. 9, 2025, in preparation for the upcoming Army-Navy football game. The visit provided an opportunity for fellowship between active-duty personnel and veterans, strengthening the bond between generations of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 16:44
    Photo ID: 9432009
    VIRIN: 251209-A-YY901-1077
    Resolution: 7248x4832
    Size: 9.61 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week
    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week
    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week
    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week
    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week
    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week
    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week
    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week
    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week
    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week
    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week
    Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARMYNAVY2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download