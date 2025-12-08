Armed Forces Retirement Home Visit - 2025 Army-Navy Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform for residents at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., Dec. 9, 2025. The visit is part of a series of events in preparation for the upcoming Army-Navy football game and provides an opportunity for fellowship between active-duty personnel and veterans, strengthening the bond between generations of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)