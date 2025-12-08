Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Close to Completion at Vermilion East Pier [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Close to Completion at Vermilion East Pier

    VERMILION, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The USACE Buffalo District along with contracting partners, Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC, approach completion of repairs to the Vermilion East Pier as the pier is shaped towards the final design, Vermilion, OH, Dec. 08, 2025.
    In completing this work, the Corps of Engineers is ensuring a safe, quality-built pier, while maintaining the uniqueness of Vermilion Harbor and its importance to the community. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 15:10
    Photo ID: 9431613
    VIRIN: 251208-A-VR700-1001
    Resolution: 4091x4091
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: VERMILION, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close to Completion at Vermilion East Pier [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Close to Completion at Vermilion East Pier
    Close to Completion at Vermilion East Pier
    Close to Completion at Vermilion East Pier
    Close to Completion at Vermilion East Pier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download