The USACE Buffalo District along with contracting partners, Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC, approach completion of repairs to the Vermilion East Pier as the pier is shaped towards the final design, Vermilion, OH, Dec. 08, 2025.
In completing this work, the Corps of Engineers is ensuring a safe, quality-built pier, while maintaining the uniqueness of Vermilion Harbor and its importance to the community. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 15:10
|Photo ID:
|9431604
|VIRIN:
|251208-A-VR700-1006
|Resolution:
|3698x3160
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|VERMILION, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Close to Completion at Vermilion East Pier [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.