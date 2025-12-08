Close to Completion at Vermilion East Pier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The USACE Buffalo District along with contracting partners, Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC, approach completion of repairs to the Vermilion East Pier as the pier is shaped towards the final design, Vermilion, OH, Dec. 08, 2025.

In completing this work, the Corps of Engineers is ensuring a safe, quality-built pier, while maintaining the uniqueness of Vermilion Harbor and its importance to the community. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)