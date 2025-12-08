The former USS Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635), now MTS Rayburn, departs Seattle for the final time.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RICH PASSAGE, Wash. (May 6, 2025) — As MTS Rayburn (MTS-635) rounds Rich Passage for the final time, the quiet shoreline offers a stark contrast to the vessel’s historic legacy. Escorted by Navy patrol boats, the former submarine makes its way toward Bremerton — one final journey after decades of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Kanya Praetorius)