The former USS Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635), now MTS Rayburn, departs Seattle for the final time.

PUGET SOUND, Wash. – (May 6, 2025) Security vessels maintain station alongside MTS Rayburn (MTS-635) during transit. Naval support teams ensure safe passage for the historic submarine through one of the most heavily trafficked waterways in the Pacific Northwest.

(U.S. Navy photo by Kanya Praetorius)