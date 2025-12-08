Fife and Drum in American Holiday Festival 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, SSG Tatiana Preziuso and SFC Bo Jones of the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform at the American Holiday Festival concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. on December 5th, 2025. The American Holiday Festival is an annual holiday program hosted by The United States Army Band.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Sera)