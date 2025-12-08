Soldiers of the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform at the American Holiday Festival concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. on December 5th, 2025. The American Holiday Festival is an annual holiday program hosted by The United States Army Band.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Sera)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 12:06
|Photo ID:
|9431193
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-BH425-1010
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fife and Drum in American Holiday Festival 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Shannon Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.