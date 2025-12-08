Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fife and Drum in American Holiday Festival 2025 [Image 5 of 11]

    Fife and Drum in American Holiday Festival 2025

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Sera 

    The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps

    SFC Erin Morgan, Drum Major of the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps waits backstage to perform at the American Holiday Festival concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. on December 5th, 2025. The American Holiday Festival is an annual holiday program hosted by The United States Army Band.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Sera)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 12:06
    Photo ID: 9431167
    VIRIN: 251205-A-BH425-1005
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Fife and Drum in American Holiday Festival 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Shannon Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    American Holiday Festival Concert
    American holiday Festival
    Special Band Member

