Fife and Drum in American Holiday Festival 2025

SFC Erin Morgan, Drum Major of the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps waits backstage to perform at the American Holiday Festival concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. on December 5th, 2025. The American Holiday Festival is an annual holiday program hosted by The United States Army Band.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Sera)