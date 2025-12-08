Scajaquada Creek Ecosystem Restoration (Section 1135) Public Information Session, Dec. 8, 2025

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Biologist Evan Boatwright speaks to a member of the public during a public information session for the district’s Scajaquada Creek Section 1135 Ecosystem Restoration project in Buffalo, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2025. Through the project, the district and its non-federal sponsor, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, are working to address environmental challenges caused by the original Scajaquada Creek Flood Risk Management project with solutions that will result in ecosystem improvements throughout the creek’s watershed. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
