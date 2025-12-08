Scajaquada Creek Ecosystem Restoration (Section 1135) Public Information Session, Dec. 8, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Student Economist John Ambrosi (right) and a member of the public read a posterboard for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District’s Scajaquada Creek Section 1135 Ecosystem Restoration project during a public information session in Buffalo, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2025. Through the project, the district and its non-federal sponsor, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, are working to address environmental challenges caused by the original Scajaquada Creek Flood Risk Management project with solutions that will result in ecosystem improvements throughout the creek’s watershed. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)