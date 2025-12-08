Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scajaquada Creek Ecosystem Restoration (Section 1135) Public Information Session, Dec. 8, 2025 [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Scajaquada Creek Ecosystem Restoration (Section 1135) Public Information Session, Dec. 8, 2025

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Planning Manager Jen Brancho speaks with a member of the media during a public information session for the district’s Scajaquada Creek Section 1135 Ecosystem Restoration project in Buffalo, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2025. Through the project, the district and its non-federal sponsor, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, are working to address environmental challenges caused by the original Scajaquada Creek Flood Risk Management project with solutions that will result in ecosystem improvements throughout the creek’s watershed. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 11:58
    Photo ID: 9431150
    VIRIN: 251208-A-HB296-1001
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scajaquada Creek Ecosystem Restoration (Section 1135) Public Information Session, Dec. 8, 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Scajaquada Creek Ecosystem Restoration (Section 1135) Public Information Session, Dec. 8, 2025
    Scajaquada Creek Ecosystem Restoration (Section 1135) Public Information Session, Dec. 8, 2025
    Scajaquada Creek Ecosystem Restoration (Section 1135) Public Information Session, Dec. 8, 2025
    Scajaquada Creek Ecosystem Restoration (Section 1135) Public Information Session, Dec. 8, 2025
    Scajaquada Creek Ecosystem Restoration (Section 1135) Public Information Session, Dec. 8, 2025
    Scajaquada Creek Ecosystem Restoration (Section 1135) Public Information Session, Dec. 8, 2025
    Scajaquada Creek Ecosystem Restoration (Section 1135) Public Information Session, Dec. 8, 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ecosystem Restoration
    Section 1135
    Buffalo District
    Scajaquada Creek
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download