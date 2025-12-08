Two embroiders, two weeks, a history-making flag for the Army’s new Western Hemisphere Command

DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Sewing Machine Operator Nancy Chhim works on the first-ever U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command flag, Nov. 25, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ahead of the activation ceremony where the flag was uncased, Dec. 5, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Chhim is one of two embroiderers who expedited the flag’s completion in two weeks.
