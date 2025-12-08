Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two embroiders, two weeks, a history-making flag for the Army’s new Western Hemisphere Command [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Two embroiders, two weeks, a history-making flag for the Army’s new Western Hemisphere Command

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Mikia Muhammad 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Embroidery Digitizer Machine Operator Cindy Chong and Sewing Machine Operator Nancy Chhim completed the first-ever U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command flag, Nov. 25, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ahead of the activation ceremony where the flag was uncased, Dec. 5, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Chong and Chhim expedited the flag’s completion in two weeks.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 10:41
    Photo ID: 9430913
    VIRIN: 251125-D-SJ123-8856
    Resolution: 5527x4040
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two embroiders, two weeks, a history-making flag for the Army’s new Western Hemisphere Command [Image 3 of 3], by Mikia Muhammad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two embroiders, two weeks, a history-making flag for the Army’s new Western Hemisphere Command
    Two embroiders, two weeks, a history-making flag for the Army’s new Western Hemisphere Command
    Two embroiders, two weeks, a history-making flag for the Army’s new Western Hemisphere Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two embroiders, two weeks, a history-making flag for the Army’s new Western Hemisphere Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA
    DLA Troop Support
    Army
    Western Hemisphere Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download