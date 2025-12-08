Two embroiders, two weeks, a history-making flag for the Army’s new Western Hemisphere Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Embroidery Digitizer Machine Operator Cindy Chong and Sewing Machine Operator Nancy Chhim completed the first-ever U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command flag, Nov. 25, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ahead of the activation ceremony where the flag was uncased, Dec. 5, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Chong and Chhim expedited the flag’s completion in two weeks.