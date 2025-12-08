31st Fighter Wing families celebrate during a tree lighting ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. The celebration brought a taste of home to Aviano, reminding Airmen and families that they are part of a larger community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9430902
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-TO640-1205
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB hosts tree lighting ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.