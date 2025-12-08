Aviano AB hosts tree lighting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

31st Fighter Wing families wait in anticipation during a tree lighting ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. The 31st FW prides itself on the importance of prioritizing Airmen and families by creating an atmosphere of togetherness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)