31st Fighter Wing families wait in anticipation during a tree lighting ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. The 31st FW prides itself on the importance of prioritizing Airmen and families by creating an atmosphere of togetherness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9430889
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-TO640-1125
|Resolution:
|8128x5419
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB hosts tree lighting ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.