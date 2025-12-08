Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano AB hosts tree lighting ceremony

    Aviano AB hosts tree lighting ceremony

    ITALY

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A child reaches for the artificial snow during a tree lighting ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. The 31st FW prides itself on the importance of prioritizing Airmen and families by creating an atmosphere of togetherness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Aviano AB
    31 FW
    Betterton
    Powered by Airmen

