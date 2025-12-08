Steel Knight 25: Diamondbacks depart Camp Pendleton for Mather node

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to 39th Airlift Squadron, prepares to take-off as part of an Aviation Ground Support equipment and personnel movement during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8, 2025. The movement, enabled by Air Force airlift and MWSS-372’s AGS capabilities, showcases the importance of maritime mobility in sustaining aviation readiness across a distributed battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)