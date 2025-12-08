A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to 39th Airlift Squadron, prepares to take-off as part of an Aviation Ground Support equipment and personnel movement during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8, 2025. The movement, enabled by Air Force airlift and MWSS-372’s AGS capabilities, showcases the importance of maritime mobility in sustaining aviation readiness across a distributed battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9430412
|VIRIN:
|251208-M-NG634-1125
|Resolution:
|3280x2187
|Size:
|831.42 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Steel Knight 25: Diamondbacks depart Camp Pendleton for Mather node [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Isabella Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.