    Steel Knight 25: Diamondbacks depart Camp Pendleton for Mather node [Image 8 of 14]

    Steel Knight 25: Diamondbacks depart Camp Pendleton for Mather node

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to 39th Airlift Squadron, prepares for take-off as part of an Aviation Ground Support equipment and personnel movement during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8, 2025. The movement, enabled by Air Force airlift and MWSS-372’s AGS capabilities, showcases the importance of maritime mobility in sustaining aviation readiness across a distributed battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 00:19
    Photo ID: 9430411
    VIRIN: 251208-M-NG634-1109
    Resolution: 3467x2311
    Size: 677.7 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
