Steel Knight 25: Diamondbacks depart Camp Pendleton for Mather node

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Jvid Aviles a KC-130J Super Hercules loadmaster with 39th Airlift Squadron, directs an Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, onto a C-130J as part of an Aviation Ground Support equipment and personnel movement during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8, 2025. The movement, enabled by Air Force airlift and MWSS-372’s AGS capabilities, showcases the importance of maritime mobility in sustaining aviation readiness across a distributed battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)