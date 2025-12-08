Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville District modernizes historic ‘Brick Quarters’ at Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 4 of 5]

    Louisville District modernizes historic ‘Brick Quarters’ at Wright-Patterson AFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District completes the reonvation of one of the general quarters in the "Brick Quarters" Historic District, Oct. 10, 2025 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

    Modern HVAC is incorporated into the quarters while preserving the historic character of the 1930s Tudor Revival architecture.
    (coutesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 15:23
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US
