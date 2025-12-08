The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District renovates the exterior and roof of one of the general quarters in the "Brick Quarters" Historic District, Oct. 10, 2025 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.
Modern standards are incorporated with preservation techniques to ensure the historic character of the 1930s Tudor Revival architecture homes.
(coutesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 15:23
|Photo ID:
|9429309
|VIRIN:
|240305-A-A1409-1012
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Louisville District modernizes historic ‘Brick Quarters’ at Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Louisville District modernizes historic ‘Brick Quarters’ at Wright-Patterson AFB
No keywords found.