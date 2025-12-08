Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General David M. Hodne Visit to USAJFKSWCS [Image 10 of 10]

    General David M. Hodne Visit to USAJFKSWCS

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Major Gen. Jason Slider, left, commaning general, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) speaks with General David M. Hodne, commanding general, U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command at the USAJFKSWCS dining facility during a visit to Fort Bragg January 4, 2025. Hodne toured the Joint Special Operations Medical Training Center, the Human Performance-Forge Generation Facility, and had lunch with Soldiers at the Sgt. Gordon Yntema Dining Facility. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9429308
    VIRIN: 251204-A-OP908-5059
    Resolution: 4552x3600
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, General David M. Hodne Visit to USAJFKSWCS [Image 10 of 10], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SWCS
    JSOMTC
    T2Com
    Gen David Hodne
    Transformation and Training Command
    HP Forge

