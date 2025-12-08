General David M. Hodne Visit to USAJFKSWCS

Major Gen. Jason Slider, left, commaning general, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) speaks with General David M. Hodne, commanding general, U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command at the USAJFKSWCS dining facility during a visit to Fort Bragg January 4, 2025. Hodne toured the Joint Special Operations Medical Training Center, the Human Performance-Forge Generation Facility, and had lunch with Soldiers at the Sgt. Gordon Yntema Dining Facility. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 15:13
Photo ID:
|9429308
VIRIN:
|251204-A-OP908-5059
Resolution:
|4552x3600
Size:
|3.25 MB
Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|0
