General David M. Hodne Visit to USAJFKSWCS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

General David M. Hodne, left, commanding general, U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command, poses for a photo in front of the Kennedy-Yarborough statue with Major Gen. Jason Slider, commaning general, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the Army's Special Operations Center of Excellence, during a visit to Fort Bragg January 4, 2025. Hodne toured the Joint Special Operations Medical Training Center, the Human Performance-Forge Generation Facility, and had lunch with Soldiers at the Sgt. Gordon Yntema Dining Facility. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)