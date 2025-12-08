Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General David M. Hodne Visit to USAJFKSWCS [Image 8 of 10]

    General David M. Hodne Visit to USAJFKSWCS

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    General David M. Hodne, commanding general, U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command speaks with Major Gen. Jason Slider, commaning general, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, during a robotics and innovation briefing as part of a visit to Fort Bragg January 4, 2025. Hodne toured the Joint Special Operations Medical Training Center, the Human Performance-Forge Generation Facility and had lunch with Soldiers at the Sgt. Gordon Yntema Dining Facility. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 15:13
    VIRIN: 251204-A-OP908-7455
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    TAGS

    SWCS
    JSOMTC
    T2Com
    Gen David Hodne
    Transformation and Training Command
    HP Forge

