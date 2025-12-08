General David M. Hodne Visit to USAJFKSWCS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

General David M. Hodne, commanding general, U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command speaks with Major Gen. Jason Slider, commaning general, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, during a robotics and innovation briefing as part of a visit to Fort Bragg January 4, 2025. Hodne toured the Joint Special Operations Medical Training Center, the Human Performance-Forge Generation Facility and had lunch with Soldiers at the Sgt. Gordon Yntema Dining Facility. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)