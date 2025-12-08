USCENTCOM CTO Visits the ARCENT Innovation and Manufacturing Center

Ms. Joy Shananberger, chief technology officer, U.S. Central Command, holds a 3D printed drone at the U.S. Army Central Innovation Manufacturing Center, May 5, 2025. During the visit, the Soldiers showcased new, tangible impacts that support modernized warfighting capabilities such as various 3D printed drones and maintenance parts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Clara Harty)
|05.05.2025
|12.08.2025 15:45
|9429304
|250505-A-UZ346-5122
|5793x3862
|1.02 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
