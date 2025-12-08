USCENTCOM CTO Visits the ARCENT Innovation and Manufacturing Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Gregory Gardner, innovations lead, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, shows Ms. Joy Shananberger, chief technology officer, U.S. Central Command, a 3D printed CV boot at the U.S. Army Central Innovation Manufacturing Center, May 5, 2025. During the visit, the Soldiers showcased new, tangible impacts that support modernized warfighting capabilities such as various 3D printed drones and maintenance parts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Clara Harty)