USCENTCOM CTO Visits the ARCENT Innovation and Manufacturing Center

U.S. Soldiers and U.S. Central Command technology officers examine a layout of a 3D printed drone at the U.S. Army Central Innovation Manufacturing Center, May 5, 2025. During the visit, the Soldiers showcased new, tangible impacts that support modernized warfighting capabilities such as various 3D printed drones and maintenance parts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Clara Harty)