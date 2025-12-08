Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCENTCOM CTO Visits the ARCENT Innovation and Manufacturing Center [Image 9 of 10]

    USCENTCOM CTO Visits the ARCENT Innovation and Manufacturing Center

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Clara Harty 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers and U.S. Central Command technology officers examine a layout of a 3D printed drone at the U.S. Army Central Innovation Manufacturing Center, May 5, 2025. During the visit, the Soldiers showcased new, tangible impacts that support modernized warfighting capabilities such as various 3D printed drones and maintenance parts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Clara Harty)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 15:45
    Photo ID: 9429303
    VIRIN: 250505-A-UZ346-5144
    Resolution: 6279x4186
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCENTCOM CTO Visits the ARCENT Innovation and Manufacturing Center [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Clara Harty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1TSC
    Transformation
    Innovation
    3ESC
    AIM-C
    CENTCOM

