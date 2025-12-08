Secretary of War Pete Hegseth participates in a fireside chat with FOX News’ Lucas Tomlinson at Reagan Presidential Library for the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 6, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9429129
|VIRIN:
|251206-D-FN350-2815
|Resolution:
|7444x4963
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SW Tours NAWCWD, Defense Companies, Delivers RNDF Keynote Address [Image 53 of 53], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.