    SW Tours NAWCWD, Defense Companies, Delivers RNDF Keynote Address [Image 47 of 53]

    SW Tours NAWCWD, Defense Companies, Delivers RNDF Keynote Address

    SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers the Reagan National Defense Forum keynote speech in Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 6, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 14:11
    Photo ID: 9429125
    VIRIN: 251206-D-FN350-2426
    Resolution: 7697x5131
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Tours NAWCWD, Defense Companies, Delivers RNDF Keynote Address [Image 53 of 53], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SW Tours NAWCWD, Defense Companies, Delivers RNDF Keynote Address
    SW Tours NAWCWD, Defense Companies, Delivers RNDF Keynote Address
    TAGS

    CJCS
    Reagan National Defense Forum
    Reagan Presidential Library
    RNDF
    Secretary of War

