Date Taken: 12.08.2025 Date Posted: 12.08.2025 14:11 Photo ID: 9429120 VIRIN: 251206-D-FN350-2127 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.64 MB Location: SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SW Tours NAWCWD, Defense Companies, Delivers RNDF Keynote Address [Image 53 of 53], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.