CARAT Brunei 2025: U.S. Sailors provide support at Local Dog Shelter

U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Cincinnati provided support at a local dog shelter during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2025 in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 25, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
